Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care has officially opened its inaugural center in Sugar Land.

On Monday, the health center opened its doors at 2455 Highway 6 across from Sugar Land Town Square. Operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The newly launched Sugar Land location marks the 23rd Memorial Hermann-GoHealth center to have operations within the Greater Houston area in the past year.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care

Other Memorial Hermann-GoHealth centers can be found in The Heights, Tanglewood, Royal Oaks, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Willis, River Oaks, Springwood Village, Cypress, Steeplechase, and Sawyer Heights.

This new center provides a range of services for patients aged 6 months and older, specifically tailored for non-life-threatening conditions. Services offered include on-site X-ray facilities, COVID-19 testing, and flu vaccinations.