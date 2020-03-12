Memorial Hermann healthcare workers test negative for COVID-19
HOUSTON - Memorial Hermann Hospital confirmed initial tests of employees potentially exposed to COVID-19 have all come back negative.
The hospital plans to test employees again before they return to work as a precautionary measure.
There were reports on March 10 about a possible lockdown at Memorial Hermann Hospital as two patients who tested positive for COVID-19.
Memorial Hermann changed its visitor policy in response to COVID-19. The hospital limited the number of visitors per patient to two per day. All visitors, patients, vendors, and contractors are now being screened at designated entry points.
The screening includes a temperature check and a questionnaire.
