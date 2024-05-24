This Memorial Day weekend, the highest number of travelers are expected to fly through Houston airports in 20 years.

Airlines say they’re ready to handle the crowds. But if travelers should face delays and cancelations like we've seen in recent years, there are some policies to help protect their rights.

But probably not the ones you're thinking of.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's new rules that airlines must give passengers cash refunds for significantly delayed or canceled flights don't take effect until October 2024.

SUGGESTED: When is Memorial Day traffic the worst? AAA shares best times to drive

When they do kick in, if you don't choose to be re-booked on another flight, airlines must provide a cash refund. That is unless you'd prefer another form, such as a voucher, which may be offered to you first.

These new rules are for domestic flights delayed more than three hours, international flights delayed more than six hours, baggage delayed more than 12 hours, or services you paid for that you didn't receive, such as Wi-Fi or a seat selection fee.

"That’s pretty nice. It gives you a lot of comfort, especially when you feel like the airline is just playing with you. It helps to keep them honest, and I think it helps passengers," said Eric Napoli of AirHelp, a company that helps travelers collect refunds from airlines.

But in the meantime, you can still get a cash refund before the new rules take effect. You'll just have to request it, often by filling out a form or calling the airline, which can mean investing some of your time.

"You also have rights if your baggage doesn't arrive, or have expenses related to a delayed flight. Keep your receipts. Make sure you take pictures of valuables before you put them in your suitcase," advises Napoli.

And here's something that can help you while traveling this summer.

Remember that the DOT posted the flightrights.gov dashboard in 2022? Since then, now all major carriers have guaranteed free re-booking and meals, and nine guarantee hotel accommodation when there's a significant delay.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

That pressure appears to be working. The DOT says last year's cancelation rate was under 1.2%, the lowest in ten years.

Many passengers say they are happy about the new rules coming in October.

But Napoli points out they are still less than what passengers receive in Europe, where travelers are compensated up to $700 for significantly delayed or canceled flights.

Information about airline passenger rights can be found on the US DOT website.