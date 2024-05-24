The Houston Fire Department is providing safety tips for citizens as they remember those who died in our Nation's service.

The tips include barbecue and pool and water safety.

Barbecue safety tips include:

- Portable barbecue pits, charcoal grills and other open-flame cooking devices outside of a building should not be operated on combustible balconies or located within 10 feet of combustible walls or roofs or other combustible materials.

- When igniting the barbecue charcoal, citizens should use a charcoal lighter, not gasoline. Gasoline can flash violently in and around the pit causing serious injuries to anyone in the area of the flash. A fire extinguisher or charged garden hose should be handy while the fire is burning. Check the pit frequently to make sure that it is okay.

- Hot ash and coals from barbecue pits and charcoal burners should be placed in a non-combustible container until cooled or thoroughly saturated with water, before being disposed of.

Pool and water safety tips include:

- Active, focused, adult supervision is the most important safety measure to prevent a water-related tragedy involving a child. The vast majority of children who drown in pools do so in the backyards of their own homes or of relatives.

- Never leave a child alone near water, always watch your children around swimming pools

- Enroll children over the age of 3 in swimming lessons taught by qualified instructors. However, swimming lessons don't make your child "drown proof." Remember, flotation devices are not a substitute for supervision.

- Use approved flotation devices

- If your apartment has a pool, inspect the fence and gate. If the gate does not lock or you find any other defects with the fence, report it to the apartment management immediately.

- Bring a cell phone to the pool in case of emergency

- Standing water is the #1 cause of slips and falls around a pool. NO RUNNING on the pool deck!

- Always have a first aid kit and emergency contacts handy

- Watch for dangerous "TOOs"- Too Tired, Too Cold, Too Far from Safety, Too Much Sun, Too Much Strenuous Activity

- Pay attention to local weather conditions and forecasts. If lightning and thunder are nearby, get out until the storm has passed.

Teach Children these safety tips:

- Always swim with a buddy

- Don't dive into unknown bodies of water. Jump in feet first to avoid hitting your head on the shallow bottom.

- Don't push or jump on others in or around water

- Swim in supervised areas only

- Obey all rules and posted signs

HFD also recommends parents and guardians learn CPR. Seconds count if a person drowns and performing CPR quickly and correctly can save their life. For more information on local CPR classes, please contact the American Red Cross, your local hospitals or medical schools.