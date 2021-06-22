Medical examiners confirm body found in woods is Julian Issac's after he was missing for several days

article

It's been more than a week since 29-year-old Julian Issac was reported missing in southeast Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

And that week-long search for him sadly came to a gruesome end over the weekend, when loved ones uncovered his body in the woods.

RELATED: Officials, loved ones confirm body found believed to be missing man, Julian Issac, 29

Texas EqquSearch assisted in the search for Issac all of Saturday. That's when officials and loved ones confirmed they found a body believed to be that of Issac's based on the clothing description.

On Tuesday, Harris Co. Medical Examiners confirmed the body does in fact belong to Issac but are still working to determine the cause of death.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP