Texas EqquSearch will comb southwest side area for missing 29-year-old man Saturday

Texas EqqquSearch says it will be assisting in the search for a Houston man last seen since Tuesday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"We love our friend and we miss him we haven’t heard from him," said Dae Cesar as he and some 100 others searched for 29-year-old Julian Issac.

"This has never happened," said Julian’s twin brother William Issac. "I wouldn’t think he would text my mom and say call me I’m going to get killed. That’s not him."

It’s those last texts and calls that have William fearing the worst.

All anyone seems to know about Jillian’s last known whereabouts was a 4 a.m. Uber ride to his girlfriend's house.

"Clearly he ran through the neighborhood," his brother said. He ended up a couple of blocks away from his girlfriend’s cul de sac.

Julian's cell and hat were found in a stranger's backyard in the 11700 block of Teaneck drive.

The area being searched is the Gulf Freeway and Scarsdale. A voice mail he left for his mother is deeply troubling.

"She said he was saying sir I’m just trying to get to my girlfriend's house I’m not doing anything," William Issac said.

Texas EqquSearch released the following statement saying the search for Isaac will continue Saturday at 9 a.m.

"The search command area will be at the Burnett Elementary School, located at 11825 Teaneck Dr. in Houston, Texas 77089, and we will be using foot searchers and ATVs to search for Julian. Please make your viewers and readers aware of Julian’s disappearance, and ask the area residents to check around their backyards and their storage buildings to see if Julian is there, because that could lead to him being found."

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP