Measles outbreak reported in Montgomery County: DSHS

The Brief Texas state health officials issued a health alert after four confirmed measles cases in unvaccinated Montgomery County residents. The cases are all in a single family after exposure to an out-of-state visitor infected with the virus. Health officials encourage people to get the MMR vaccine to prevent infection.



State health officials are urging residents and health care professionals in Montgomery County to stay alert after a recent measles outbreak affected a local family.

Measles cases in Montgomery County

What we know:

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) issued a health alert after four Montgomery County residents in the same family tested positive for measles.

One of the family members, a woman between 20 and 30, was last reported to be hospitalized.

Officials say all four individuals were exposed to an infected person who traveled to Texas from out of state. None of those infected had been vaccinated.

DSHS health warnings

Measles spreads easily, so DSHS officials caution that there could be more cases among unvaccinated people in the region. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through coughing, sneezing, or simply sharing physical space with an infected person. The virus can remain airborne for up to two hours after a contagious individual leaves the room.

Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after a person has been in contact with the virus.

Early signs include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days after initial symptoms, a distinct rash of flat, red spots starts on the face before spreading down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body. A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears and remains contagious until four days after.

What you can do:

DSHS advises that vaccination with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to protect against the infection, has 97% protection for people who receive two doses.

The vaccine is accessible through healthcare providers, with free and low-cost options available for those who qualify through the Texas Vaccines for Children program. Pharmacists can also administer the vaccine without a prescription to anyone 14 and older, or with a prescription for children 13 and under.

If you suspect you have measles or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials urge you to isolate yourself immediately.

Call your doctor or healthcare provider before arriving at a medical facility, so staff can prepare for your arrival and prevent exposing other patients in the waiting area.

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