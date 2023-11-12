Me'Arah O'Neal makes signing day decision, father Shaq and Shaunie by her side

Episcopal High School basketball player Me'Arah O'Neal, daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has made her college decision.

Me'Arah had her signing day on Sunday where she revealed she'd be attending the University of Florida, over the other seven schools she had offers from, including Shaq's alma mater, Louisiana State University.

"I've known since the Florida visit," Me'Arah said. "It was kinda fun because everyone thought I was going to LSU, so I was dragging it on a little bit."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The signing day wasn't complete without a surprise to the soon-to-be college student from her parents. Shaq and Me'Arah's mother, Shaunie, surprised their daughter with a brand new White Range Rover.

When speaking about those who have supported her through the sport, she spoke of her mother and father saying, "He sacrificed a light just for me to play basketball. My mom as well, you know she's a busy woman but she still sacrifices a lot and she's at pretty much almost every single one of my games."

Me'Arah hopes to create her own path instead of trying to fill the shoes left by her father. "I want to inspire the younger generation or anybody just looking up to me: just follow your dreams and don't stop."