MD Anderson Blood Bank in need of O-negative donations

MD Anderson’s Blood Bank is putting out an urgent call for more blood donors and is particularly in need of O-negative blood.

All blood donated to the MD Anderson Blood Bank is used to treat MD Anderson cancer patients.

According to MD Anderson, cancer patients require more blood than other patients in the hospital – some cancers causing internal bleeding and others hindering blood cell production.

O-negative is the universal blood donor, which means anyone can receive it, but less than a tenth of the population has that type.

If you would like to donate to the MD Anderson Blood Bank, you can visit www.mdandersonbloodbank.org or call 713-874-8462 to find a location near you and make an appointment.