MCSO: Man shot by deputies who responded to domestic violence call

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies who responded to a domestic violence call near Conroe shot a man who brandished a firearm in their direction.

Around midnight, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the home in the 10700 block of Stidham Road.

Authorities say they were advised that a husband, identified as 45-year-old Brian Sander, and his wife, were involved in a verbal altercation that was escalating. According to the sheriff’s office, Sander had allegedly brandished multiple firearms and was threatening to shoot the animals at the home and deputies responding to the scene.

When deputies arrived, Sander was standing near a vehicle holding a shotgun.

As deputies were giving commands, authorities said Sander abruptly turned on the deputies by pointing the shotgun in their direction.

The deputies, fearing for their life and safety, discharged their firearms multiple times.

Sander was struck multiple times and was taken to the hospital. He was last reported to be in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Authorities say the woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Sander is currently facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and may have additional charges at the conclusion of the investigation.

