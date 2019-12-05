McDonald’s tests new crispy chicken sandwich in Houston

article

There’s a new challenger in the chicken sandwich wars. McDonald’s is testing a new crispy chicken sandwich in two cities – including Houston.

The sandwich will be available at select Houston locations. Customers are encouraged to call ahead to make sure their restaurant has the sandwich before heading over there.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is described as a “Southern inspired chicken fillet made with sweet fried flour and a hint of dill served on a buttery potato roll and topped with butter and crinkle cut dill pickles.”

Customers can also order a Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich which is topped with roma tomatoes, leaf lettuce and mayo instead of the butter and pickles.

McDonald’s is also testing the sandwich in Knoxville.

Read more Food & Drink news from FOX 26