Mayor announces city-wide celebration for graduating seniors on June 5th

"A one of a kind city-wide celebration for the distinguished class of 2020," Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Wednesday.

On June 5th all graduating seniors from Aldine Alief HISD Spring and Spring Branch will return to their campuses fo an outside graduation ceremony.

Everyone will, of course, be 6 feet apart.

"Seniors will don their caps and gowns with the appropriate face mask and everyone will engage in social distancing," Turner said.

Only students and faculty can attend in person.

"Parents family members and friends can participate virtually," said the mayor.

"It hurts I want to see my oldest child cross that stage and be with her," said Iliana Romero. "I know she worked really hard and earned the opportunity so if it means I have to see it virtually I'll be able to see her cross that stage."

"I really did want all my family to come," said Romero's daughter Ariela. "But it's very important for me to graduate so between having one and not having one I'd rather have a modified one then not have one at all."

