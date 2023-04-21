May 6 Election: Deadline for mail-in ballot applications is on Tuesday

Texans have just days left to submit mail-in ballots for the May 6 local elections.

Tuesday, April 25 is the deadline for voters who want to vote by mail to submit their applications for the May 6 Election. Early voting begins on April 24 and runs through May 2. For more info on how to app;y to vote by mail, click here.

This does not apply to anyone who successfully completed an application earlier in 2023 and requested they receive mail ballots for all elections this year.

The new state law requires voters to provide their Texas driver’s license number, Texas ID number, or the last four digits of their social security number in the appropriate fields on their application.

MORE: Mattress Mack takes release of ‘public election’ records fight to State Capitol

Here is an instructional video to view the steps for doing your application. Failure to provide an exact match on the application to what is on your voter record could result in the application being flagged for correction.

Harris County Elections say voters should use these helpful tips for successfully applying.

Call Harris County Elections at (713) 755-6965 . The voter services team is dedicated to walking voters through the process of filling out mail ballots. There are operators who are fluent in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese. The voter services team is dedicated to walking voters through the process of filling out mail ballots. There are operators who are fluent in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

Provide both forms of ID. Even though the directions only ask for one, the best way to ensure your application isn’t rejected is to provide both a Texas DL/ID and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Provide a contact email or phone number on your application so our team can immediately reach out and address any issues with the application to minimize potential delays.

*Voters must remember when returning mail-in ballots to put the ballot in the green secrecy envelope first, then put the green envelope in the purple mail carrier envelope. Before you seal the mail carrier envelope, votes need to complete the identification fields under the flap.*

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Similar to the application, the Harris County Elections Administrator's Office recommends voters provide both ID numbers. After sealing the purple carrier envelope, voters need to sign in the red box over the flap.

If a voter wants to return their mail-in ballot in person, they can only do so on Election Day at 1001 Preston Street, Houston, TX 77002 before 7 p.m.

There will be a white tent on the side of the building facing Fannin Street to provide curbside service to voters choosing this option. The voter must be present with their ID when returning their mail ballot.

For more information, including sample ballots and polling locations, visit HarrisVotes.com in the coming weeks and follow @HarrisVotes on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. You can also call Harris County Elections at 713-755-6965.

Am I eligible to vote in Texas?

Before registering to vote, it's important to make sure you are eligible.

You are eligible to register to vote within the state of Texas if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Click here to learn more.

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

• Your name and county

• Your Voter Unique Identifier

• Your Texas Driver’s License number

The website will also provide you with other helpful information like your early voting and election day polling locations.

How do I update my voter registration?

If you changed your name or address, you can update your voter registration on the state's website.

You will need your current driver's license or ID card, social security number and your Voter Registration Card Voter Unique Identifier which you can get from your county voter registrar.

Officials say you will get your new Voter Certificate in the mail within 30 days of submitting the change. However, if you submit changes less than 30 days before the election, you will have to vote at your current polling location.

Click here to learn more.