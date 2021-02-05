Mattress Mack answers FOX Bet Super 6 questions live on FOX 26
HOUSTON - Everyone knows Mattress Mack bets big when it comes to sports.
He placed a $3.46 million Super Bowl bet to win $2.72 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5.
The move is to hedge his Gallery Furniture in-store promotion on mattresses. Customers who spend $3,000 on certain brands will get the mattress free if the Chiefs lose and the Bucs come out on top.
Since Mack is a betting man, FOX 26 reporter Nate Griffin got him to answer the FOX Bet Super 6 questions live on Houston's Morning Show!
Watch the video above to see Mack's FOX Bet Super 6 predictions!
Here are the Super 6 questions below:
Q: How many completions will Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes combine for?
A. 0-36
B. 37-40
C. 41-43
D. 44-46
E. 47-49
F. 50+
A: F. 59
Q: Which team will have the most receptions and by how many?
A: Kansas City by 4
Q: Which team will have the most rushing yards and by how many?
A: Tampa Bay by 25
Q: Which team will have the most receiving yards and by how many?
A: Kansas City by 20
Q: Which team will kick the longest field goal and how many yards will it be?
A: Tampa Bay and 50 yards
Q: Choose a team to win and by how many points?
A: Tampa Bay by 3
