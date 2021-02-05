Mattress Mack answers FOX Bet Super 6 questions live on FOX 26

article

Everyone knows Mattress Mack bets big when it comes to sports.

He placed a $3.46 million Super Bowl bet to win $2.72 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5.

The move is to hedge his Gallery Furniture in-store promotion on mattresses. Customers who spend $3,000 on certain brands will get the mattress free if the Chiefs lose and the Bucs come out on top.

RELATED: How Super Bowl prop bets are made

RELATED: Win $250K on the biggest game of the year with FOX Super 6

Advertisement

Since Mack is a betting man, FOX 26 reporter Nate Griffin got him to answer the FOX Bet Super 6 questions live on Houston's Morning Show!

Watch the video above to see Mack's FOX Bet Super 6 predictions!

Here are the Super 6 questions below:

Q: How many completions will Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes combine for?

A. 0-36

B. 37-40

C. 41-43

D. 44-46

E. 47-49

F. 50+

A: F. 59

Q: Which team will have the most receptions and by how many?

A: Kansas City by 4

Q: Which team will have the most rushing yards and by how many?

A: Tampa Bay by 25

Q: Which team will have the most receiving yards and by how many?

A: Kansas City by 20

Q: Which team will kick the longest field goal and how many yards will it be?

A: Tampa Bay and 50 yards

Q: Choose a team to win and by how many points?

A: Tampa Bay by 3

CLICK HERE TO PLAY THE FOX BET SUPER 6 YOURSELF!

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.