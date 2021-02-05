Expand / Collapse search

Mattress Mack answers FOX Bet Super 6 questions live on FOX 26

By and FOX 26 Houston
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Super Bowl
This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet.
HOUSTON - Everyone knows Mattress Mack bets big when it comes to sports.

He placed a $3.46 million Super Bowl bet to win $2.72 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5.

The move is to hedge his Gallery Furniture in-store promotion on mattresses. Customers who spend $3,000 on certain brands will get the mattress free if the Chiefs lose and the Bucs come out on top.

Since Mack is a betting man, FOX 26 reporter Nate Griffin got him to answer the FOX Bet Super 6 questions live on Houston's Morning Show!

Mattress Mack plays FOX Bet Super 6 ahead of Super Bowl

Mattress Mack, the man who bet more than three million dollars on the Super Bowl, joined Houston's Morning Show to play FOX Bet Super 6.

Watch the video above to see Mack's FOX Bet Super 6 predictions!

Here are the Super 6 questions below:

Q: How many completions will Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes combine for?
A.    0-36
B.    37-40
C.    41-43
D.    44-46
E.    47-49
F.    50+

A: F. 59

Q: Which team will have the most receptions and by how many?

A: Kansas City by 4

Q: Which team will have the most rushing yards and by how many?

A: Tampa Bay by 25

Q: Which team will have the most receiving yards and by how many?

A: Kansas City by 20

Q: Which team will kick the longest field goal and how many yards will it be?

A: Tampa Bay and 50 yards

Q: Choose a team to win and by how many points? 

A: Tampa Bay by 3

CLICK HERE TO PLAY THE FOX BET SUPER 6 YOURSELF!

