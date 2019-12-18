Masked suspects wanted for burglary at Houston business

article

Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly broke into a business and stole a safe box containing $3,5000.

According to Crime Stoppers, the burglary occurred on October 30 around 11:55 p.m. at a business in the 1200 block of West 43rd Street.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the suspects using an object to break through the side glass door and crawling on the floor into the building.

Crime Stoppers says the suspects stole the safe box and then fled the scene.

One suspect is described as a male wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants, a face mask and gloves. The other suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, tan shoes, a face mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.