Motion to vacate filed against Speaker Johnson, lawmakers say

By Elizabeth Elkind
Published  March 22, 2024 11:02am CDT
With his head bowed, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speeds from his office past journalists and to the House Chamber ahead of a vote on a federal budget bill at the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevill

A motion to vacate has been filed against Speaker Mike Johnson, two lawmakers said, roughly four months after he took the gavel when the first House leader was deposed.

A GOP lawmaker on the House floor told Fox News Digital that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed the motion, and that she would speak after the vote series was over.

While the House was passing a $1.2-trillion government funding bill, Fox News Digital witnessed Greene sign a paper at the front of the chamber and pass it off to House staff. Her office has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., was asked by reporters if he would support a motion to vacate if it was filed. He said one had already been.

