Man's body found possibly shot to death inside west Houston home

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a man's death inside a west Houston home overnight Sunday.

Officers with the Houston Police Department say they were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Wallingford Dr. a little after midnight.

That's when responding officers found an unidentified man dead in one of the bedrooms.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and that there were witnesses in the house at the time of the shooting.

No additional details were shared on the shooting but investigators believe the man does not live at the home but was visiting a friend.

An investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.