Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Texas City; man wounded

A man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Texas City on Tuesday morning.

The Texas City Police Department says it is unclear at this time whether the man was shot by an officer or if his injuries were self-inflicted.

According to Texas City PD, dispatch received a report of a suicidal man with a handgun inside a home in the 11000 block of Strom Road around 10:30 a.m. The caller reportedly stated that the man had fired a shot inside of the home.

Officers arrived at the home around 10:39 a.m. TCPD says very soon after, officers notified dispatch of shots fired and that a male subject was down on the porch.

More officers responded to the scene, as well as Texas City EMS. Police say officers were able to approach the man, who appeared to have gunshot wounds, detained him and rendered aid.

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

The police department says an officer did fire his service weapon at least twice during the incident, but it is unknown if the man was struck. No officers were injured.

As is policy, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

