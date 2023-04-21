article

One man is dead after a large sign he was working on toppled over on top of him, authorities said.

Authorities said the incident occurred on the 7800 block of Mount Houston Road on Friday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a 68-year-old man and another man were repairing a brick wall sign for the church.

At some point, they were digging below the base of the wall when the wall collapsed and fell forward on the 68-year-old man killing him instantly.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.