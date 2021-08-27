Man wanted for robbery of multiple stores in the greater Cypress area

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be behind multiple robberies in the greater Cypress area.

Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the robberies happened between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

During the incidents, the suspect stole items from the stores and brandished weapons.

If employees confronted him, authorities say, he would then threaten them with a handgun and a knife.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver newer model Mitsubishi in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.