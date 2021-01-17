Man taken into custody after mental breakdown at motel in NW Houston

One man was taken into custody after a SWAT scene at a motel in NW Houston.

Houston Police, SWAT, and Hostage Negotiation units responded to the 5900 block of Gunn Road to the crisis.

He was out on the second-floor balcony with a knife, threatening to kill himself and others.

Houston Police believe the man was undergoing a mental crisis when he barricaded himself inside of a unit with a knife.

SWAT Commander Larry Baimbridge broke down the details of the incident Sunday morning.

The man will not face any charges for the incident. Authorities will take him to a mental health care facility.