Expand / Collapse search

Man taken into custody after mental breakdown at motel in NW Houston

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - One man was taken into custody after a SWAT scene at a motel in NW Houston. 

Houston Police, SWAT, and Hostage Negotiation units responded to the 5900 block of Gunn Road to the crisis.

He was out on the second-floor balcony with a knife, threatening to kill himself and others. 

Houston Police believe the man was undergoing a mental crisis when he barricaded himself inside of a unit with a knife. 

SWAT Commander Larry Baimbridge broke down the details of the incident Sunday morning. 

The man will not face any charges for the incident. Authorities will take him to a mental health care facility. 