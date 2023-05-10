article

A search is underway for one man who jumped into Brays Bayou to save two children who were near the water.

According to Houston police, officers were called out to McGregor in the South Freeway on a report of a man in the bayou.

When officers arrived, they learned that there were two 12-year-olds near the edge of the water, and later slipped into the water.

Two males went into the water to help the 12-year-olds. One of the adult males was able to get out of the water, but the second male, said to be approximately 22 years old was unfortunately not a very good swimmer and was sucked under the water, officials said.

Both of the 12-year-olds were saved.

Officials said their dive team was coming out to see if they can put a diver in the water. However, it might not be possible due to the strong currents.

Police are advising everyone, children and adults, to stay away from the bayous when the water is up due to the rain as it's very dangerous for everyone.