The Houston Police Department has released body worn camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting in a Family Dollar parking lot last month.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 12300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on April 11.

Officer K. Cummins, who has been with the department since January 2016, was in his patrol vehicle when he spotted a stolen vehicle in the Family Dollar parking lot.

That’s when Cummins pulled in closely behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights.

Police said as Cummins approached the driver’s side door, he saw a male suspect, later identified as Jamarr Van-Trell Thompson, in the driver’s seat and attempted to detain him.

However, Thompson refused Cummins’ verbal commands, put the stolen vehicle in reverse and intentionally struck the patrol vehicle.

Thompson then exited the vehicle, began fighting with Officer Cummins, and both men ended up on the ground.

Officials said a female acquaintance of Thomas’ interfered with Cummins’ attempts to arrest the suspect as she hovered over the top of Cummins and grabbed his shirt. The woman ended up with Cummin’s taser – Conducted Energy Device (CED) – and one of his magazines knocked away by Thompson. The woman failed to comply with Cummin’s commands to give back his equipment.

During the fight, Thompson managed to knock off Cummins’ radio, which prevented him from calling for assistance. Thompson then got position on top of the officer and continued to physically assault Cummins.

That’s when, fearing for his safety, Cummins fired his duty weapon at least once and Thompson was struck.

Officers provided medical assistance to Thompson until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived. Thompson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The female acquaintance, 35-year-old Donneka Abraham, was detained and charged with interfering with public duties in Harris County Criminal Court #13.

The shooting remains under investigation.