Man suddenly passes away at Harris Co. Joint Processing Center moments after arrest

Officials are investigating how a man passed away Sunday morning just a few hours after he was arrested by Harris County deputies.

According to a press release, deputies were responding to a single-vehicle crash at the 15400 block of Kuykendahl in north Harris County a little after 4:30 a.m.

Officials say an unidentified man, 42, involved in the crash "became combative, and they utilized their taser" as a result.

EMS was called to the scene and said he did not show signs of "medical distress or a condition" and was taken to the Harris Co. Joint Processing Center.

When they arrived, at around 5:45 a.m., authorities say "the man became unresponsive, and CPR was conducted" but to no avail. He was then rushed to St Joseph Medical Center but by 7:28 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

Currently, the man's death is under investigation by HCSO's Homicide and Internal Affairs Division and all evidence and reports will be delivered to the District Attorney's Office for review. Additionally, medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

No other information was provided, as of this writing, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.