Man struck by errant gunfire in southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Allendale around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say they first responded to a report of a disturbance between two groups of people around 12:30 a.m., but officers did not find anyone when they arrived.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to another disturbance of two groups arguing and reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s who had been shot at least once.

Police say the man was walking toward the apartments when he was struck by errant gunfire. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Advertisement

Authorities say parties in the dispute are known to officers and residents, but it is unknown if they were involved in the shooting.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS