Man stabbed to death in Baytown after alleged altercation with bikers

A man is dead after being stabbed to death while visiting a trailer park in Baytown.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say a call came in at 1:15 a.m. about a stabbing in the 15000 block of North Market St.

Deputies arrived to find a male in his 30s or 40s dead from multiple stab wounds.

According to HCSO's preliminary investigation, the victim was visiting another male who lived at the trailer park. They were outside a trailer drinking beer, when some bikers came up to them.

HCSO was told they got into an altercation with the victim which ended in a deadly stabbing assault.

Deputies say they're working to confirm the information.

The victim's identification is pending.