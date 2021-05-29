Man shot, killed in southeast Houston, shooter still at large

article

A shooting in southeast Houston has left one man dead and his killer on the run Saturday evening.

Details are limited as the incident was still active, but police say they were called out to a shooting in the 6100 block of Grosbeak Dr.

That's where they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds in his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the shooter is still at large but an investigation is underway to find them.

No other information was available, as of this writing.

This is a developing story.

