Man shot, killed in Katy; suspected gunman remains at large: HCSO

A manhunt is underway for a gunman after deputies said a man was shot and killed in Katy.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 19200 block of Golden Wave, where the Harris County Sheriff's Office was called for reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found two men who said they were shot at by an unidentified man who got off a scooter before opening fire.

There were reportedly three men in the group at the time of the shooting and about 30 minutes later, officers found the third male with a fatal gunshot wound. His identity has not been released, as of this writing, but we're told he recently moved from Louisiana with his family.

Currently, the shooter remains at large and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying him and if they have surveillance footage from the area, to come forward to HCSO's Homicide Division.