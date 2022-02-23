Man shot, killed at west Houston McDonald's over argument about spot in line

Authorities say a fight over a position in line at a west Houston McDonald's ended with one man shot to death.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant in the 9600 block of Westheimer Rd. near Westpark Tollway in Chinatown.

That's when authorities say two people were arguing about a spot in line when a fight broke out and one of the men fired several shots at the other, killing him at the scene.

Officials said the shooter, who was described as having gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt ran from the scene and as of this writing, remains at large.

At last check, authorities are looking at surveillance footage and talking to witnesses.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.