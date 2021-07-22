Man shot in jaw, shoulder while driving in north Houston

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in north Houston.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Little York Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The man told police that he was driving when he heard shots and then felt pain.

He drove to the 700 block of Boeneman Drive for help. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say the man was shot in the shoulder and the jaw, and he is expected to survive.

The man did not know where the shots were fired from, police say.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP