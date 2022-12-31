Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston.

According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.

RELATED: HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble

Reports say he was supposed to go to a party with his friends and when he didn't arrive his friend came to his job looking for him.

Initial investigation reports the man went on break around 9:30 p.m. The last time anyone spoke to him and he was known to be alive was around 10:15 p.m. His friend came looking for him around 11 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire

There were two shell casings found outside the car and Beall says there is no official motive at this time.

The investigation is ongoing Beall says.