Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, when deputies arrived, they found two Black males, possibly between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, dead on the scene.

Gonzalez said the males were located next to a black sedan that was still on the scene.

Officials added a third person was taken to the hospital. That person's injuries are unknown.

Gonzalez said there may be a fourth person involved as well. However, authorities are still working to confirm those details.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, or if there was any connection between all the parties.

Gonzalez said the incident may have esteemed from a possible earlier disturbance that escalated to a shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000 or Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.