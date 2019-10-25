Man shot and killed outside of house in southeast Houston

Investigators say witnesses reported hearing gunshots inside and outside of a house where a man was killed Thursday night.

Officers responded to the home on Glenheath Street in southeast Houston around 7 p.m. A man who had been shot was on the ground outside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

Witnesses reported seeing an older model sedan leaving the scene.

No motive is known at this time. Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.