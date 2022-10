article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon.

According to HPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex and a gas station in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road around 12:25 p.m.

The person who was shot was described only as an adult male.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.