Suspected arsonist torches himself while setting ex-girlfriend's property ablaze

Surveillance video showed a suspected arsonist accidentally setting himself on fire after allegedly doing the same to his ex-girlfriend's property.

The video was recently released, but the incident took place on May 13. in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Daniel Provine, who owns the camera, said the footage showed a woman's property catching fire. But then the suspect is seen running away with his clothes on fire.

"Don’t commit arson … but if you’re going to commit arson, maybe figure out how to do it without catching yourself on fire in the process?" wrote Provine on Facebook.

Footage then showed the man running back to a vehicle and driving away from the scene.

Local news outlets reported that three vehicles in the woman's driveway were destroyed, and some flames spread to her home where she was inside with her children.

