Kevin Durant makes history as oldest all-star in Rockets history, following 2026 selection

article

The Brief Kevin Durant earned his 16th NBA All-Star selection, making the 37-year-old the oldest player in Rockets franchise history to receive the honor. He now holds the fourth-most All-Star appearances in league history, trailing only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant. Durant is closing in on a major scoring milestone, sitting just three games away from becoming the fourth player ever with 1,000 career 20-point games.



Kevin Durant just added another accolade to a remarkable basketball career.

Showcasing his longevity in an illustrious basketball career by reaching another milestone, the NBA announced the Houston Rockets forward was selected as a reserve for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

A historic milestone

ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Kia Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant #35 of the Western Conference All-Stars holds his trophy during a press conference following the 2012 NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia Motors as part of 2012 All-Star Weekend at the A Expand

What we know:

Durant was 21 when he made his All-Star debut in 2010 and has been named All-Star MVP twice, in 2012 and 2019.

Now at 37, Durant is the oldest player in Rockets franchise history to earn an All-Star nod, surpassing Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon, who were both 34 years of age when they were selected in 1997.

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 31: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 31, 2026 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloadi Expand

Climbing the all-time leaderboards

By the numbers:

The honor is the 16th All-Star selection of Durant’s career, giving him the fourth-most appearances in league history. Only LeBron James (22), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18) have more.

Durant also continued to climb the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Against New Orleans on Jan. 18, he passed Dallas Mavericks Hall of Famer, Dirk Nowitzki, for sixth place and now sits 544 points behind Michael Jordan for fifth place on the list.

Durant has scored at least 20 points 997 times in his career and is closing in on another rare achievement, needing three more such games to join LeBron James, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with 1,000 career 20-point performances.

Efficiency at age 37

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 23: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets smiles while talking to head coach Ime Udoka in the second half while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: U Expand

Big picture view:

The 6-foot-10 forward remains Houston’s offensive centerpiece. Durant is averaging a team-high 26.2 points per game while shooting 51.0% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range this season.

It marks the seventh time in his career Durant has averaged at least 25 points while shooting 50.0% or better overall and 40.0% or better from beyond the arc, including each of the past three seasons.

No other player in NBA history has accomplished the feat more than three times.