Man gets life sentence for killing, dismembering girlfriend, leaving body along Greens Bayou

A man accused of killing, and dismembering his girlfriend before leaving her body along Greens Bayou back in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison.

Jeffrey Andre McDonald, 50, was charged with killing Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 58, who was reported missing in July 2018. Her body was later found along Greens Bayou in north Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez noted during a press conference after her body was found, that she had obvious signs of trauma.

"We found evidence of blood and some disarray, so obviously we already suspected foul play," he said.

According to a press release from the Harris Co. District Attorney's Office, a manager at Suhrheinrich's apartment checked on her after she did not report to work and reportedly found blood on the floor and walls of the empty unit. It was reported that McDonald was last seen driving her car sometime after his girlfriend's murder and a relative picked him up from a park near Greens Bayou, where he "had been acting strange."

The relative took McDonald to their home to take a nap, the DA's office adds, and when he woke up, asked for "a ride back to the area where he was picked up the day before and took bleach with him." After alerting authorities to his suspicious behavior, Suhrheinrich's body was found wrapped in a white bedsheet along Greens Bayou under the West Hardy Road overpass, McDonald was taken into custody.

A grand jury handed down the sentence Tuesday and the 50-year-old will serve life in prison.

"Domestic violence can impact any population, any income group, any race and any religion. It is an epidemic, and it can escalate to murder in a flash," DA Kim Ogg said. "I’m grateful that we were able to get justice for the victim’s family in this tragic case."