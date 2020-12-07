Man struck and killed after attempting to cross I-45 North, Houston Police say

A man is dead after he was struck attempting to cross North Interstate Highway 45 on Sunday, Dec. 6 just after 10 p.m.

Police say the crash took place at the North Interstate Highway 45 near Little York.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim down in lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire.

Houston Police Sgt. David Rose said he began receiving calls for a male pedestrian moments before the call for the crash.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

After an investigation police discovered that the 40-year-old man was struck by a silver GMC Acadia and then by a white Ford Fusion.

Advertisement

Both drivers initially left the scene, they either returned or called police following the incident.

There are no charges at this time, pending further investigation.

