Man killed after exchanging gun fire with another car in west Houston

One man is dead after a shooting in a west Houston parking lot.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in Bellaire in the 6500 block of Chimney Rock Road around 11:50 p.m. They found a man inside a blue Impala dead from a gunshot wound.

Commander Michael Chaney said the man in the blue Impala and a grey four-door sedan with four men inside were in the parking lot driving around. Chaney says the two cars crossed paths and a disturbance occurred. They two then started shooting at each other.

The Impala crashed into a parked white BMW and the sedan reportedly drove off, but it then made a U-turn and fired more shots at the Impala.

Chaney says one possible suspect in the sedan was a Black man who had a tattoo from his elbow to his wrist.

The investigation is currently ongoing.