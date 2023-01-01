A man has died in southeast Houston after being hit by a car officials say.

Houston police responded to a report of an accident on I-45 and Woodridge near Park Place. When officials arrived they found a man in his 30s laying in the main lanes. He was pronounced dead by the Houston Fire Department when they arrived.

Reports say a woman and her five kids were driving south on I-45 when the man ran in front of the car. She says there was nothing she could do, and several witnesses confirmed this to police.

The woman was checked to see if she had been drinking but nothing was found officials say. There was also heavy fog in the area, so visibility reportedly played a factor.

Officials say the woman and her kids were not injured in the accident.