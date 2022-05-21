Man killed following road rage incident in northwest Harris County

Authorities are investigating an apparent road rage incident in northwest Harris County, where a man was shot to death.

MORE CRIME RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Details are scarce as it's an active investigation but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened at SH-249 near Spring Cypress.

It's unclear what led up to the road rage incident, but Sheriff Gonzalez says a male passenger was shot.

Responding officers were called to the 18500 block of Tomball Parkway, where the unidentified victim was pronounced deceased.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Advertisement

No additional information was released as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.