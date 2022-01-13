Man killed by 18-wheeler in NE Harris County, deputies say

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash with an 18-wheeler in northeast Harris County on Thursday, where a man has died.

It happened on US 90 and FM 2100 in Huffman, Texas, according to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office. That's where an unidentified man, possibly a construction worker at the site, was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says currently, officials believe the man is a contractor, who was picking up debris along the roadway.

As a result of the accident, the eastbound lanes were closed temporarily while officials conduct an investigation.

No other information was provided, as of this writing, but will continue to update this story as it continues to develop.

