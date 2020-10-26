Man jailed wearing handcuffs of HPD sergeant he's accused of killing

Elmer Manzano, the man accused of killing a Houston Police Officer last week was sent to jail on Monday, Oct. 26.

The Houston Police Officers' Union tweeted a photo of Manzano. He was placed in the handcuffs once belonging to Sgt. Harold Preston, the HPD veteran Mazano is accused of shooting.

Preston was killed and another officer was injured in a shooting while responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday morning.

Chief Art Acevedo identified the officer who died as Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department.