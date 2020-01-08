Man injured in Midtown officer-involved shooting charged

article

A suspect who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Midtown has been charged.

On Monday, the Houston Police officer was off-duty and working an extra job providing security at a parking lot on Hadley. Authorities say the officer saw two males chase another male into the entrance of the parking lot, they knocked the other male down and then one of the males pistol-whipped the man on the ground.

The officer, identified as Sergeant W. Dunn, exited his vehicle in full uniform and identified himself as an HPD officer. Police say the armed suspect turned and pointed the gun at Sgt. Dunn, who, fearing for his safety, discharged his duty weapon once. The three males fled on foot.

RELATED: Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Midtown

Authorities believed one of the men had been shot due to blood on the floor. After an investigation, police located the suspect, 30-year-old Kenneth Dwayne Jefferson, at a Galveston hospital. He was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Sgt. Dunn was not injured. He was sworn in as an HPD officer in March 1994 and is assigned to the Homicide Division.

As is customary when an HPD officer discharges his weapon and strikes a suspect, the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the HPD Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Advertisement

MORE: Follow the latest local news