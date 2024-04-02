The man gunned down while walking his dog Easter Sunday night has been identified as 23-year-old Christensen Marcus Keith Hill.

It happened at the Co-Op apartments on Summer Street around 11 p.m.

Police say the suspect or suspects then stole Hill's car.

Hill's sister, Kristian, says she saw her little brother for the last time ever, just earlier that day,

"It was hard. It was real hard, it was not something I was expecting. My brother actually came to church with us on Sunday, and gave his life back to Christ. He stood up and gave his life back to Christ," she said.

She says her brother was an animated, funny and loving person. She says he was an entrepreneur who owned his own clothing line.

"I know he didn't deserve to be gunned down outside his apartment," she said. She also said her brother's dog is now with them.

At a divisional safety meeting Tuesday, Megan Howard, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department, said "this was not a random act, this individual may have been targeted."

She says police are chasing down all leads and the investigation is ongoing.

"It's a tragedy, it's real for that family, and it's a hole that will never get filled. Our role is to get justice for the victim," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.