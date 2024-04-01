A man was shot to death while walking his dog at a Houston apartment complex on Sunday night, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of Summer Street.

Officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man was walking his dog before the shooting. Police say there are signs that the man may have been robbed, but that is still under investigation.

At this time, there isn't a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.