Man found shot to death in middle of southwest Houston roadway: police

Police say a man was found shot to death in the middle of the southwest Houston roadway overnight Sunday.

Details were scarce, but officials say they were called to the 15500 block of Fondren Rd. in Missouri City around 3:15 a.m. That's where arriving officers reportedly found an unidentified, unresponsive man lying in the crosswalk with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene but as of this writing, police did not have witnesses, nor a motive or suspect information.