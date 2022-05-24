Man found shot to death at homeless encampment in SW Houston

article

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a homeless encampment in southwest Houston.

The man was found dead in the 8900 block of Glenmont Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the man, in his 40s, had a gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police say some witnesses were detained at the scene.