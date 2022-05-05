Man found shot to dead in bullet-riddled vehicle in northeast Harris County

article

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in northeast Harris County on Wednesday night, the sheriff's office says.

The deadly shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 12200 block of W Village Drive, just east of the Eastex Freeway near Aldine Mail Route Road.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man dead in the driver’s seat of the parked vehicle. He had been shot several times. The vehicle had also been struck multiple times by gunfire.

Witnesses told investigators that a male suspect had gotten out of a black SUV and opened fire on the other man’s car.

The identity of the man who was killed in the shooting has not been released.

The sheriff’s office says the motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston.