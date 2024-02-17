Harris County authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies arrived at an apartment complex at 18203 Westfield Place Drive and found a man inside, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials are investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713–222-TIPS.